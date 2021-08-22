Tottenham enters race for another Juventus target

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is one player who has been linked with a move to Juventus as the Bianconeri look to keep bolstering their squad.

He first came to their attention last season as he impressed in the Russian league with Rubin Kazan.

The 20-year-old is one of Europe’s budding stars and it is only a matter of time before he moves to a big club on the continent.

Juve isn’t the only Italian club looking to sign him with Calciomercato reporting that the Georgian also has interest from AC Milan.

Milan’s interest is one that Juve should take seriously as the Rossoneri have been landing some exciting young players recently.

However, they are not the only competitor that the Bianconeri has, as the report claims that Tottenham is now looking to sign him as well.

Fabio Paratici was at Juve when the Bianconeri first added him to their watch list, the Italian is now the football director at the English club and wants to beat his former employers to sign the attacker.

Signing him this summer might be a tough one for Juve unless they sell players and that means he has one more season to impress them.

But Tottenham might feel he is ready and sign him from under Juve’s nose.