Tottenham eyeing first-team Juventus star as Conte’s first signing

Tottenham Hotspur are claimed to be considering making a move to sign Weston McKennie in January, despite his current Juventus role.

The American has been a regular in the team under Max Allegri so far this season, but is still not ranked as untouchable when the transfer window comes around.

CalcioMercato claims that he could well be allowed to leave for just €20 Million in the coming window, but does admit that with two months before the window opens, he could well become untouchable.

Spurs duo Antonio Conte and Fabio Paratici are claimed to be of interest of his abilities, and with the pair having recently teamed up in north London, it wouldn’t be a shock if they were to work together to try and strike such a deal, but I can’t help but hope he stays for the long-term.

I personally believe we have only just seen the beginning of what the midfielder can bring to our side, and given an extended run in the first-team should begin to bring the best out of him.

McKennie has already shown that he has a number of strengths which make him an option to play in a wide range of roles, previously playing at centre-back and defensive midfield, while he is most regularly featuring at central or wide midfield in Turin at present.

Where do you think McKennie’s best position is? Should Juve consider his sale?

Patrick