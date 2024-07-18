Federico Chiesa has been added to Tottenham’s shopping list, with his Juventus future still very uncertain.

The Bianconeri have offered the attacker a new deal, but he has not signed it yet, and Juve is open to his departure.

They will not offer him a better contract, and Thiago Motta does not seem to be a huge fan of the attacker.

Juve is already looking to improve their squad with other attackers and does not have issues with him leaving.

This situation is encouraging interest, and Tottenham is the latest club looking to sign the Euro 2020 winner.

The Premier League club needs new attackers and has made a shortlist of targets, with Tuttomercatoweb revealing that one of the players they want is Chiesa.

Juve wants around €25 million for his signature and will accept an offer in that region if Tottenham were to make it.

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been struggling to prove his worth to us, and if Thiago Motta does not consider him an important part of his plans, we should offload him soon.

Keeping such a big-name player who underperforms in the group will affect our progress and development as a team.