Tottenham has been named as an important competitor to Juventus in the race to sign Nicolo Zaniolo.

The English club is being managed by Antonio Conte now and Fabio Paratici is also in charge of their transfers.

With their combination, it would become commonplace for players from Serie A to move to the London club.

Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur swapped Juventus for the London club in January. They are now looking to beat the Bianconeri to sign Zaniolo.

A report on Football Italia claims they have just received a cash injection of around 100m euros to help them navigate the transfer market.

Because they have enough resources, the report claims they are now in pole position to add Zaniolo to their squad ahead of Juventus.

Juve FC Says

When an English club is competing for a player with you, you need to be lucky to win.

This is because they have money to spend, and most footballers are attracted to the prospect of playing in England.

Zaniolo, however, might prefer to stay in Serie A and join a bigger club from AS Roma instead.

If Juve can convince him to move to Turin, we could strike a deal with the Giallorossi for the right price.