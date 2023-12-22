Juventus continues to express interest in acquiring Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, and the Danish midfielder appears open to the prospect of the transfer.

No longer a first-choice midfielder at Tottenham, Hojbjerg typically enters games in the second half, prompting Juventus to consider a loan move for him in the upcoming transfer window. The Bianconeri are looking to reinforce their midfield following the absence of Paul Pogba and Nicolo Fagioli.

While Juventus has enjoyed a strong season in Italy, maintaining their title charge in the second half may prove challenging without bolstering their midfield.

Tottenham is hesitant to part ways with Hojbjerg, recognising his crucial role as a backup to their primary midfield options. Napoli has entered the race for his signature, joining Juventus in the pursuit of a loan deal for the Danish midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

However, Football Italia reveals Spurs have told them he will only leave on loan if there is an obligation for them to sign him at the end of the term.

Juve FC Says

Spurs want to sell Hojbjerg and that is the reason they want an obligation to buy at the end of the loan spell.

However, we must be sure he will be useful to us before we commit to adding him to our squad.