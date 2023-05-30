Tottenham has decided to keep Juventus loanee Kulusevski

Juventus has received a significant boost ahead of the upcoming season as a new report indicates that Tottenham has decided to retain Dejan Kulusevski.

The talented attacker initially joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal, which expired at the conclusion of the Premier League season. Tottenham had hoped to retain his services, but it appeared likely that he would return to the Bianconeri after Spurs failed to secure a European spot.

With the uncertainty surrounding his future, Juventus would have had to seek out a new destination for Kulusevski. In a recent statement discussing his time at the London club, the player himself admitted to being uncertain about his future.

However, a report from Tuttomercatoweb has now provided an update on the situation, revealing that Tottenham has included Kulusevski in their pre-season plans for the upcoming season. This indicates that they envision him as a part of their future squad and intend to secure his permanent signing. Juventus now awaits the details of Tottenham’s offer for the player.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski has no place in our current squad and we will have to find a new home for him if he moves back to the club.

However, this news that Spurs will keep him with them permanently is a huge relief for us and means we have offloaded one of the many deadwood on our books.