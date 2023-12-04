Since the start of the season, Matias Soulé has been one of the most inspiring young players in Serie A, delivering impressive and efficient displays at Frosinone week in week out.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Juventus until the end of the season. The Bianconeri sent him to the newly promoted Serie A side on a short-term deal after struggling to earn playing time last season.

The winger has already scored six goals and has proven himself as one of the best dribblers in the league.

As we reported yesterday, Newcastle United and Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on the young Argentine.

But now it appears that yet another Premier League side is on the player’s trail.

According to Calciomercato, Soulé has attracted the interest of Tottenham Hotspur who are now evaluating the situation.

The Spurs have been fishing for talent in Italian football over the past few years, snatching the likes of Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski and Destiny Udogie.

As for Juventus, they would only consider offers that exceed 20 million euros.

The Bianconeri initially poached the player’s services from Valez Sarsfield in January 2020. The Argentine started with Juventus U17 before swiftly climbing the ranks. He featured for the Primavera and Next Gen squads before earning a promotion to the senior team.

Nevertheless, Juventus supporters aren’t too pleased with all the rumors surrounding the winger’s future, as they’re hoping the club gives Soulé a proper chance in Turin next season.