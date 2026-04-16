Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping close tabs on Juventus midfielder Khephren Thuram, who is being increasingly linked with an exit.

Spurs are currently in the midst of their most miserable campaign in decades, currently lying 18th in the Premier League table.

Despite winning the Europa League last season, the North Londoners decided to part ways with Ange Postecoglou following a 17th-place finish in the league standings.

However, Thomas Frank’s appointment didn’t pay dividends, while things only turned south during Igor Tudor’s brief stint.

Spurs interested in Khephren Thuram

Roberto De Zerbi has been entrusted with the mission of saving Tottenham from a shocking relegation, but he’s expected to dwell regardless of the outcome.

Nevertheless, they can only lure top-notch names by staying in the English top flight.

According to Il Corriere dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Spurs are studying a move for Khephren Thuram, identifying him as a right profile to bolster their middle of the park.

As the Roman newspaper explains, Juventus consider the 25-year-old a key player, as he’s been an undisputed regular starter for Luciano Spalletti. However, the management doesn’t deem him ‘untouchable’.

Why Juventus could consider selling Thuram

In recent weeks, it has been reported that the Serie A giants could decide to sell one of their most prized assets to help settle their accounts, especially if they fail to reach the next edition of the Champions League.

Several sources have pinpointed Thuram as an enticing market sacrifice for Juventus, who would be able to register a significant capital sale by offloading the Frenchman.

The former OGC Nice only cost the Bianconeri €20 million when they bought him in the summer of 2024, and his market value has already doubled since then.

Nevertheless, Thuram’s departure would leave a massive gap in an already thin midfield department.