Tottenham identify Juventus striker as possible replacement for Harry Kane

Yet another summer has come and gone, and Harry Kane still finds himself wearing a Tottenham Hotspur jersey.

The England captain was heavily linked with a switch to Manchester City throughout the last transfer market, but one way or another, the Spurs managed to resist the Northern onslaught and keep their striker within their walls.

Nonetheless, the North Londoners will eventually have to resign to the idea that their talisman needs to test himeself elsewhere, and sanction his long-awaited departure.

Since last summer, former Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has been in charge of Tottenham’s transfer dealings, and he’s apparently trying to lure some of his old favorites to the English capital.

According to Todofichajes.com via TuttoJuve, the Spurs have identified Alvaro Morata as a candidate to replace Kane who could end up leaving the club next summer.

The Spaniard returned to Turin in 2020, and the Italians have thus far paid 20 million euros to have him on loan for two seasons.

However, the Bianconeri will have to pay Atletico Madrid an additional 35 millions if they wish to maintain his services on a permanent basis beyond the current campaign.

But amidst the club’s financial difficulties, paying such hefty sum on a striker who hasn’t always been consistent in front of goal could be a doubtful prospect.

Therefore, Morata could be sent back to Atletico by the end of the season, opening the door for Paratici to make his move.