Tottenham is firmly in the race for Nicolo Zaniolo and they are now an obstacle for Juventus to overcome.

With Fabio Paratici leading their recruitment drive and Antonio Conte as their manager, the English club will know top talents in Italy.

Juve has been targeting a move for Zaniolo for a long time now and they would be keen to ensure they can get their hands on him if he is leaving AS Roma.

However, they have not moved fast enough to get the deal sorted and Calciomercato reports that Spurs are a competitior they have to think about.

The Lilywhites have backed Conte with some of the finest players around in this transfer window and they will offer him more support before the window closes.

However, if Zaniolo decides he doesn’t want to leave Italy just yet, then we will have a good chance of keeping him.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is one of the finest talents in Italian football, and it would be great to have him in our squad.

However, he might struggle to play regularly if he joins us in this transfer window, considering that we have added Angel di Maria to our squad.

But we can still sign him and make him an understudy to the Argentinian who has signed just a one-year deal.