Juventus is facing a defensive crisis, and as a result, the club is actively exploring options to reinforce their backline for the upcoming January transfer window. With key players like Gleison Bremer sidelined for the season and Juan Cabal also facing injury concerns, Juventus is under pressure to act quickly and secure defensive reinforcements. One potential solution that has emerged is Radu Dragusin, a former Juventus youth product, who has since played for Genoa and more recently Tottenham Hotspur.

Dragusin, a talented 22-year-old centre-back, made the move from Juventus’ youth system to Genoa, where he earned valuable experience. His impressive performances at Genoa eventually led to a move to the Premier League, where he joined Tottenham. However, despite his development in England, Dragusin’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain. Juventus is reportedly interested in bringing him back to Turin to provide much-needed depth to their defence, especially given the current injury woes.

However, securing Dragusin’s return might not be straightforward. Tottenham is said to be reluctant to let the player leave on loan, as he could still be seen as part of their long-term plans. According to market insider Gianluca Di Marzio, both Juventus and Napoli are interested in Dragusin, but Tottenham’s stance on a potential loan is a major obstacle. Di Marzio said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Dragusin can be a solution for both Napoli and Juventus, even if Tottenham would not want to send him out on loan.”

This adds a layer of complexity to Juventus’ plans, as the club would have to negotiate with Tottenham to secure a loan deal, a process that could take time. Given Juventus’ current injury crisis in defence, they are looking to act swiftly and may need to consider other defensive targets if the Dragusin deal falls through. However, should they manage to bring him back, the young defender could be a key addition, providing much-needed cover for the rest of the season and potentially making a long-term impact at the club.