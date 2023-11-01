Pierre-Emile Højbjerg is currently not a regular starter at Tottenham under their newest manager, and it is anticipated that the club might be looking to sell the Danish midfielder.

Juventus has identified him as one of the players they want to acquire in the January transfer window. However, securing a deal for him has proven to be challenging due to Spurs’ reluctance to part ways with him.

Despite not being a regular starter, Højbjerg is considered a quality midfielder, and Tottenham views him as an essential cover for their starting lineup. Because of this, they have little interest in selling him in January and are not open to considering loan offers, as reported by Calciomercato.

This development comes as a significant setback for Juventus, who had identified Højbjerg as their top target and had been exploring the possibility of adding him to their squad for some time.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg should be starting at Tottenham and will almost certainly do so at Juve, but we will struggle to add him to our group if Spurs do not want to sell.

The London club has a reputation for holding on to their players unless they are ready to sell them.