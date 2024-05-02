Juventus risks missing out on signing Riccardo Calafiori as more clubs show interest in the Bologna defender.

He has been one of their best players this season and has continued to perform well in Serie A as they aim for a return to the Champions League.

Juventus has been struggling this season, but they plan to improve their squad at the end of the term to ensure success in the next campaign.

Calafiori is a key member of one of the outstanding teams in Italy this season, as Bologna looks set to finish within the Champions League places.

Impressed by his performances, Juventus is considering adding him to their squad as they prepare for the departure of Daniele Rugani and Alex Sandro.

However, the Bianconeri are now facing competition from Tottenham for his signature, as reported by Tuttojuve.

The Premier League club has been monitoring him for a long time and expects to add him to their squad ahead of Juventus.

Tottenham has a history of shopping for defenders in Italy, having previously signed Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin.

Juve FC Says

Spurs are a top club in England, and they have money to spend on any player they want.

The Lilywhites will make it harder for us to sign Calafiori unless he wants to remain in Serie A.