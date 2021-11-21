Tottenham is the latest club interested in Juventus star

When you have a squad packed with quality players like Juventus’, expect clubs to circle.

This has been the case for the Bianconeri, as European rivals look to sign some of their stars.

The latest player catching the attention of top European clubs is Matthijs de Ligt.

Juve considers the Dutchman the perfect replacement for Giorgio Chiellini, and he has proven he is of the right quality to succeed at the Allianz Stadium.

But would he stay at Juve for long?

Perhaps the answer is no because Tuttojuve claims Tottenham wants to sign him for Antonio Conte.

The report says the English club has identified him as a top defender who can improve their backline.

They will offer Juve 80m euros to secure his signature, but that might not be enough.

The report maintains that Juve sees him as arguably their most valuable player and would only discuss a move for him when a suitor offers at least 100m euros.

Juve FC Says

Juve could be put in a difficult situation on the future of De Ligt at the end of this season.

The defender’s current deal expires in 2024, and that would be very close by 2022.

Can Juve offer him a new deal worth more than he is currently earning?

If they cannot, then it would be smart to cash in on him by the end of this campaign to avoid losing him for a low transfer fee when his contract nears its expiry date.