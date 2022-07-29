Tottenham has become the last club to show an interest in Nikola Milenkovic, and they could snatch him from under the noses of Juventus.

The Bianconeri have been long-term admirers of the Fiorentina man, and some reports claim they considered him as a replacement for Matthijs de Ligt.

However, they eventually signed Gleison Bremer instead. But they also lost Giorgio Chiellini this summer, and they might need another centre-back before this window closes.

Milenkovic has experience in defending against Serie A teams, and that makes him an ideal signing, but Juve is focused on other players now, and it is a decision that they might regret.

This is because Tuttomercatoweb believes Spurs could come in strongly for the defender in the coming days and win the race for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Waiting for too long to make signings in a transfer window is hardly a good thing, and Juve must know this.

If Milenkovic remains on our wishlist, we must make an effort to ensure that we add him to our squad soon enough.

If we hesitate and Tottenham doesn’t sign him, another suitor could still beat us to his signature.

The defender can also sign a contract extension which will make it harder for us to add him to our squad.