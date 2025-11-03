LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, shouts instructions during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 01, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly willing to part ways with Jonathan David as early as January, which could represent an opportunity for Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old was expected to be one of the hottest commodities on the market last summer after seeing out his contract with LOSC Lille.

The Canadian had established himself as one of the deadliest strikers in Ligue 1 over the past few years. But despite being linked with a host of European giants, Juve was the only club to step forward at the moment of truth.

Juventus put Jonathan David on the transfer list already?

David had a decent pre-season and then managed to score on his official debut against Parma. But while hopeful Juventus fans considered a sign of great things to come, the centre-forward hasn’t found the back of the net ever since.

Canada’s all-time top goal-scorer started in most fixtures under Igor Tudor, but Dusan Vlahovic has apparently regained his berth in the lineup under Luciano Spalletti.

According to Sky Sport Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Juventus have already placed David on the market.

The transfer market expert claims that Tottenham and Bayern Munich have already enquired about his services.

The Bavarian giants have Nicolas Jackson on loan until the end of the season, but it remains to be seen if they purchase his contract from Chelsea in June.

Why Spurs are considering Jonathan David

As for Spurs, their attacking department has been struggling to produce goals this season, despite the presence of several centre-forwards like Richarlison, Mathys Tel, Dominic Solanke, and former Juventus man, Randal Kolo Muani.

Thomas Frank’s side currently sits fifth in the Premier League table, but many feel their position would have been higher had they brought in a consistent goal-getter.

But whether David would be deemed the right profile to end the North Londoners’ attacking woes remains uncertain.

For their part, Juventus would register considerable capital gains by selling David, since they signed him on a free transfer in July.