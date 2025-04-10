Juventus could find themselves a coincidental ally in the shape of Tottenham as they look to rid themselves of Thiago Motta’s wages.

The Bianconeri have recently sacked the Italian Brazilian along with the rest of the technical staff. The 42-year-old had joined the club last summer following his historic stint at Bologna. But just eight months into his three-year deal, the management decided to wield the axe.

The Serie A giants endured a horrific run that included back-to-back eliminations from the Champions League and the Coppa Italia (at the hands of Empoli), as well as shocking beatdowns against Atalanta and Fiorentina.

The management had seen enough, so they decided to send Motta and his staff packing, appointing Igor Tudor as a short-term replacement.

However, Juventus are still obliged to pay Motta and his staff their wages for the remainder of the three-year contract. This adds up to a sum of 15 million euros.

Nevertheless, the former Bologna manager would have to rescind his Bianconeri contract if he wants to join a new club. Therefore, the sooner he finds a new job, the better for the Turin-based giants.

According to IlBianconero, Motta is expected to land himself a new role starting next season. The source reveals that the tactician is currently spending time with his family in Portugal, but he has already received a few exploratory phone calls, including one from Atalanta who will likely have to find a replacement for his mentor Gian Piero Gasperini.

Moreover, the source mentions interest from Spurs who will put an end to Ange Postecoglou’s reign on the back of a disappointing campaign. The North Londoners have been lingering in the bottom half of the Premier League this season. They currently reside in an abysmal 14th place.

Hence, it remains to be seen if Motta’s next career step will be England.