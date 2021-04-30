Tottenham leading the race to sign coveted Juventus star

Merih Demiral is not expected to be shy of offers this summer, with Juventus supposedly willing to part ways.

The Turkish international has been the fourth choice centre-back for much of the campaign, largely left on the bench when at least two of the alternatives have been available for selection.

Demiral has picked up 22 appearances in all competitions thus far however, despite having his own time absent through injury and with Coronavirus also.

With the Turin club claimed to be in need of a financial boost after losses, the 23 year-old is believed to be one who is expendable.

The Old Lady are now claimed to be willing to part ways with Demiral, with a 40 million euro asking price set to be put on his head, and CalcioMercato cite Tottenham as the club ‘above all’ their rivals in the bid to sign him having shown ‘concrete’ interest in a move.

The same publication claims that Maurizio Sarri is also being eyed by the North London club, although he is currently closer to the Giallorossi.

Should Demiral not be a player Juventus could depend on going forwards? Would any Bianconeri fans be disappointed if we sold Demiral on this window?

Patrick