Tottenham has joined the race to sign Weston McKennie and is now looking to convince the American to join them.

McKennie has already been used as a bargaining chip by Juventus in their bid to sign Douglas Luiz this summer.

Juventus proposed sending McKennie and Samuel Iling-Junior to Aston Villa, plus 20 million euros, in exchange for Luiz.

However, McKennie has been holding up the transfer because he wants some compensation from Juve before leaving.

Tottenham has now found a way to enter the talks for his signature. A report on Tuttomercatoweb claims the Lilywhites are willing to pay 18 million euros for him.

Spurs have been admirers of the former Schalke 04 star and now believe they can secure his transfer, which could jeopardise Juventus’ chances of completing a move for Douglas Luiz.

Juve FC Says

McKennie is causing us problems this summer, and it is surprising because he should be eager to leave.

If he stays on for the final season of his current deal, it is unclear if he will get chances to play.

However, if Spurs are serious, then we should sell him to them and include the money in the move for Luiz.