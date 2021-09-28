Tottenham looking to spend 135m euros on two Juventus players

Tottenham is planning a double transfer assault on Juventus as they look to get back to form.

The English club’s transfer operations are now being led by former Juventus man, Fabio Paratici.

Calciomercato claims they are interested in signing Matthijs de Ligt and Dejan Kulusevski.

Both players joined the Bianconeri in the last three years and are seen as stars of the future.

However, Spurs want to tempt Juve to cash in on them and the Englishmen will spend more than 100m euros.

The report says they will bid 100m euros for De Ligt and 35m euros for Kulusevski.

The future of De Ligt remains unclear even though he is contracted to the Bianconeri for the long term.

The defender still has interest from outside Italy and it could tempt Juve to cash in on him.

However, Spurs might not convince him to join them as they struggle to enter the Premier League’s European spots.

Kulusevski hasn’t exactly been a regular under Massimiliano Allegri in this campaign, but he remains one of Juve’s best players and he was also signed because of his huge potential and long-term value to the club.

Juve needs money and it would be interesting to see if they are tempted to accept that from Spurs in exchange for these players.