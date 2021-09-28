Kulusevski
Transfer News

Tottenham looking to spend 135m euros on two Juventus players

September 28, 2021 - 10:00 pm

Tottenham is planning a double transfer assault on Juventus as they look to get back to form.

The English club’s transfer operations are now being led by former Juventus man, Fabio Paratici.

Calciomercato claims they are interested in signing Matthijs de Ligt and Dejan Kulusevski.

Both players joined the Bianconeri in the last three years and are seen as stars of the future.

However, Spurs want to tempt Juve to cash in on them and the Englishmen will spend more than 100m euros.

The report says they will bid 100m euros for De Ligt and 35m euros for Kulusevski.

The future of De Ligt remains unclear even though he is contracted to the Bianconeri for the long term.

The defender still has interest from outside Italy and it could tempt Juve to cash in on him.

However, Spurs might not convince him to join them as they struggle to enter the Premier League’s European spots.

Kulusevski hasn’t exactly been a regular under Massimiliano Allegri in this campaign, but he remains one of Juve’s best players and he was also signed because of his huge potential and long-term value to the club.

Juve needs money and it would be interesting to see if they are tempted to accept that from Spurs in exchange for these players.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Pau Torres Juventus

From Spain: Villarreal defender reappears on Juventus radar

September 28, 2021

“It will be a special evening for me” – Jorginho excited to take on Juventus

September 28, 2021

Video – Flashback to Juve’s goals against Chelsea in 2012/13

September 28, 2021

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.