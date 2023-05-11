Tottenham makes a decision on the future of Kulusevski

Tottenham has made a decision on the future of Dejan Kulusevski, as Juventus expects the Swede not to return.

Juve sent him on an initial loan deal to the London side after he struggled at the club under Max Allegri.

They were hopeful he would remain in England, with Spurs exercising their option to make the transfer permanent.

However, that hasn’t happened and he is reportedly set to return to Turin.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals Spurs will not trigger the option to make the move permanent and he will return to work with Allegri again.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski does not suit Allegri’s system. However, as soon as Antonio Conte was sacked by Spurs and Fabio Paratici was banned, it became hard for them to keep him.

These individuals pushed for the transfer to happen and the next Tottenham manager might not want to work with the Swede.

We now have to prepare for life with Kulusevski involved, at least in pre-season.

If no one comes forward to add him to their squad, we will have to reintegrate him into the squad again and see if he will contribute to our success.

For now, the boys at the club must do their best to win as many games as possible among those we have left and help us win the Europa League.