Tottenham makes Paratici’s appointment official

After weeks of speculations, Tottenham has finally announced the appointment of Fabio Paratici as their newest director of football.

Paratici spent the last decade at Juventus where he helped them to dominate Serie A and signed some of Europe’s best players.

He had been on the last year of his Juve deal in the 2020/2021 season and the Bianconeri struggled in that campaign.

The club decided not to renew his contract, but the job he has done in Turin was good enough to earn him another gig.

Tottenham has just endured a tough season which saw them struggle to make the European places despite starting the campaign with Jose Mourinho as their manager.

The Lilywhites are now looking to start a new era that should bring success to their club and believe Paratici has the experience and expertise to deliver that for them.

It had been hoped that he would work with Antonio Conte as their new manager, but talks with the former Inter Milan boss broke down.

Speaking to the Tottenham fans after his appointment, Paratici said: “I am so happy. New experiences always give energy, power and motivation. I hope to give Spurs my passion, my work, my time and to build something better.”