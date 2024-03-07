Pierre-Emile Højbjerg was the subject of serious transfer interest from Juventus in the January transfer window. The Bianconeri aimed to secure the Dane on loan for the remainder of the season, but Tottenham insisted on a permanent sale for around €35 million.

Considering this fee unrealistic, Juve did not pursue the transfer further and opted not to add him to their squad. However, the Bianconeri maintain their interest in Højbjerg, provided the right conditions arise, and he might be inching closer to a potential move to Serie A.

Napoli was also interested in signing Højbjerg in the last transfer window. Il Bianconero reveals that the player has recently changed his agents and will now be represented by Luca Puccinelli. This change could signal Højbjerg’s interest in a move to Serie A, potentially sparking increased interest from other clubs in the Italian top flight.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg is an experienced player who can still do a good job for us if we add him to our group.

However, the midfielder has been short of game time and we should only offer him a short-term deal, which might not appeal to the former Bayern Munich midfielder.

In the summer, there will be many other players that we can add to our group to make it stronger, and we don’t have to rush and sign Hojbjerg.