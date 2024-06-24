Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Carlos Alcaraz who spent the second half of this season on loan at Juventus.

The Bianconeri snapped up the 21-year-old’s services in late January as they were keen to add depth to their midfield department.

The Italians signed the youngster on loan with an option to buy worth almost 50 million euros.

While Juventus never intended to activate this clause, they left the door open to negotiating new terms in the summer.

However, it appears that Alcaraz is unlikely to linger in Turin for another season, especially after failing to make a significant impact under the guidance of Max Allegri.

Therefore, the Argentinian is heading back to Southampton, but he still has suitors on English shores.

According to The Sun, Tottenham are interested in Alcaraz, and are looking to offer the Saints a swap deal.

The young midfielder is valued around 30 million pounds, but the Spurs are looking to lower the cost by offering Joe Rodon as a makeweight.

The Welsh defender has a market valuation of circa 10 million euros. He spent the previous campaign on loan at Leeds United, helping the club secure a swift return to the Premier League.

As for Juventus, they have already turned their attention towards alternative solutions in the middle of the park.

The Bianconeri are on the cusp of signing Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz, and are keeping close tabs on Khephren Thuram.