Tottenham offers quality player to Juventus who has struggled in London

Tottenham and Juventus look set to do a number of transfer transactions in this window before it closes.

The Lilywhites are looking to complete the transfers of Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, but could any of their players move to Turin?

Probably not, but that is not because they haven’t tried to send one over in the last few hours.

Tuttojuve says they are desperately trying to ship out Tanguy Ndombele, who looked close to moving to PSG.

However, talks with the French club have cooled in recent days and Spurs offered him to Juve.

The Bianconeri was in no mood to even consider him and turned it down immediately.

This leaves the Englishmen with an unwanted player, but Juve has better midfield targets to consider.

Juve FC Says

Ndombele was one of the finest midfielders in Europe before he moved to Spurs, but he has looked a shadow of himself now.

He could do a job at Juve, but the Bianconeri is right and smart for refusing to sign him.

What we need now are top players who are currently regulars at their present clubs.

These individuals will easily get up to speed with our game when they join us and not struggle to enter the rhythm with the rest of the team.