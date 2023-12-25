Juventus have reportedly received a boost in their pursuit of Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg as Tottenham Hotspur are now willing to part ways with the player on an initial loan.

The Bianconeri are currently searching the market for January opportunities to make up for the deficit in the middle of the park after losing the services of Nicolo Fagioli and Paul Pogba through suspensions.

The Danish midfielder has emerged as one of the main candidates for the role.

The 28-year-old has been a stalwart for Spurs since joining the club in 2020. However, he fell down in the pecking order following the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager in the summer.

The Dane made 17 Premier League appearances this term, most of them coming off the bench.

Hence, Juventus are trying to seize the opportunity and lure the player to Turin.

But while the North Londoners were initially requesting an immediate sale, they have now adopted a more lenient stance based on the latest reports.

According to Sky Sport Italia via TuttoJuve, Tottenham are now open to sending Hojbjerg on an initial loan deal if it includes an obligation to buy.

This formula could suit the Bianconeri who would struggle to raise funds in January, but would be happy to delay the purchase till the summer.

The source adds that Max Allegri is also in favor of the move. The Juventus manager would like to add a midfielder in Hojbjerg’s mold to the squad, in other words, someone capable of bringing the ball forward with good vision and neat passing.