Juventus could get a transfer windfall soon as Tottenham prepares to trigger the permanent purchase of Dejan Kulusevski.

The attacker has been on loan at the English club for some time, and they believe he is the man for the job.

He has turned the corner from his miserable time as a Juventus player and loves life under Antonio Conte.

The Spurs manager had wanted to work with him for a long time and he is delighted with the output of the Swede.

Spurs have already paid Juve at least 3m euros per season to keep him on loan.

Now they want to make the move permanent, and Calciomercato reveals Juve will soon receive around 35m euros for his permanent transfer.

Juve FC Says

Kulusevski never fitted in at Juve, but he is in top form at Tottenham at the moment.

He is showing the level of performance he produced at Parma, which made us sign him.

It is good that he is doing well, but the best option for both parties is for him to leave the Allianz Stadium for good.

Several clubs will jump at the chance to sign him now if Spurs change their minds, and that is a good thing.