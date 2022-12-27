rabiot
Tottenham preparing a top offer for Juventus midfielder

December 27, 2022 - 8:30 pm

Juventus could face a difficult battle in keeping Adrien Rabiot in the January transfer window as he runs down his contract.

It is very unlikely that he will extend his deal at Juve, and the Bianconeri are enjoying arguably his best season since he moved to the club.

It seems inevitable he will leave as a free agent in the summer and many clubs want to add him to their squad.

However, Tottenham is looking to buy him in January for a fee, and the English club is serious about their interest in his signature.

A report on Calciomercato reveals Spurs will make Juve a huge offer in January to make him the latest Serie A player to join them.

Juve FC Says

Rabiot has been in fine form this season, and the midfielder is one man that can deliver top performances on his day.

However, it will be difficult to make him stay at the club, and we must start preparing for life without him now.

Selling him in January is tempting, but we need him to continue our upward trajectory, and we might lose momentum if he leaves.

However, if one of our other midfielders can step up, we could sell him, and the team will not feel his absence.

