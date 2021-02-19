kane
Tottenham price Juventus out of Harry Kane transfer

February 19, 2021

Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and Juventus is interested in giving him an Italian adventure.

The Englishman has continued to prove that he is one of the best goalscorers in the game and he could be set to change teams.

He has lacked trophies at Tottenham, which has exposed them to losing him sometime soon unless they start winning things.

Mail Sport has now revealed that they will be prepared to cash in on him in the summer, but their asking price is £150m.

This fee is one of the biggest that anyone can be quoted, especially in a time like this when teams are struggling to make ends meet.

Calciomercato says that fee means that Juventus certainly can not sign him.

Juventus has signed some of the world’s best stars in previous years, but they have focused on younger players in recent seasons.

Kane is a striker that can help the Bianconeri end their wait for the Champions League and continue their dominance of the Italian league.

He has other suitors including the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United, Juve will now focus on their other targets.

