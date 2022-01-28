Tottenham pushing to sign Juventus man before the transfer window closes

Tottenham is pushing to sign Dejan Kulusevski hours before this transfer window closes.

The winger has struggled to make an impact at Juventus and the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic could mean he can now leave the Allianz Stadium.

He has been linked with a move away from the Bianconeri for much of this season after struggling to impress under Max Allegri.

The Athletic reports that he is now the subject of interest from the English club.

The report claims the Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte led Londoners are looking to do a deal with the Bianconeri over his signature.

Allegri has given Kulusevski more than enough chances to prove his worth, but the former Parma man almost always falls short.

This has now put him in a position where he would struggle to get more chances in this second half of the season.

At Tottenham, he could get a new lease of life with Conte desperate to make them a top-four club at the end of this season.

The former Juve boss is turning to Serie A for help as he bids to end his first campaign back in the Premier League on a high.

It would be interesting to see if they can secure a short-term or long-term loan agreement with Juve in the coming hours.