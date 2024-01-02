Juventus is still in the race to sign Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, but time is running out for them to secure the Danish midfielder.

The Bianconeri faced midfield setbacks in the first half of the season, and the current transfer window presents an opportunity for them to strengthen that position.

Having expressed interest in Hojbjerg, encouraged by his status as a non-guaranteed starter at Tottenham, Juventus has, however, made little progress over several months. It appears unlikely that they will complete a deal for the former Bayern Munich player before the end of this month.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Juventus’s best offer remains a loan move with an option to buy, while Spurs is insistent on an outright sale. Financial constraints prevent Juventus from affording a permanent transfer, and Tottenham has not budged from its position.

As a result, Juventus is likely to miss out on adding Hojbjerg to their squad and may opt to sign another player instead of the Danish midfielder.

Juve FC Says

Hojbjerg would be an ideal midfielder for us because he is combative and very experienced.

However, we cannot sign him unless Spurs agree to our condition because we have limitations to consider.

But there are other midfielders who could do a similarly good job for us if we add them to our squad.