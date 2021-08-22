Tottenham remains keen on Juventus Ligue 1 target

Tottenham is refusing to give up on their bid to sign Juventus target, Houssem Aouar.

The Frenchman has been on the radar of the Bianconeri since last summer when even Arsenal was close to signing him.

Lyon closed the door to selling their players and he remained at the French club, who are now desperate to sell him.

He has two more seasons left on his current deal and he would be available for a cheap fee next summer if he doesn’t extend.

He looks more likely to leave than to extend his current deal with the Ligue 1 club and that presents Juve with the chance to finally get their man.

Calciomercato, however, reports that Tottenham is serious about their interest in him.

As the transfer window draws to a close, the report claims that Spurs remain interested in him and could make their move soon.

The Bianconeri have spent much of this summer chasing the signature of Manuel Locatelli, whom they have just signed.

He joined them on an initial two-year loan deal and that could signal that the Bianconeri don’t have money to spend on new signings.

If they also cannot offload the likes of Aaron Ramsey, a move for Aouar will be hard to pull off.