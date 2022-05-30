Tottenham is set to beat Juventus to the signature of Gleison Bremer as more clubs become interested in a move for the Torino defender.

Bremer has been in fine form for the Italian club in this campaign and Juve had been hopeful they will sign him.

Torino is always reluctant to do a deal with the Bianconeri, but money often makes things happen in the transfer market.

No other Italian club can out-pay Juve if the Bianconeri were in a battle with them for Bremer, but Spurs is set to blow them away.

Tuttojuve claims Antonio Conte’s side is prepared to pay 50m euros for the defender as they rebuild their team.

They shopped in Italy in the last two transfer windows when they signed Dejan Kulusevski, Cristian Romero and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Bremer is now set to become the next player that joins them from Serie A.

Juve FC Says

We would struggle to compete with English clubs for new players if we continue to limit our spending.

Bremer is a solid defender, and he could make us forget about losing Giorgio Chiellini with consistent performances.

However, we have to consider alternative targets now if Spurs are truly in the race to sign him.