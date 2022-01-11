Tottenham still keen on Juventus youngster

Following Federico Chiesa’s season-ending injury, Juventus found themselves forced to revise their transfer market plans.

After all, the Italian’s absence will leave a major gap in the attacking department, especially on the wings.

Therefore, the Bianconeri can’t afford to lose another wide player. This essentially means that Dejan Kulusevski should remain in Turin at least until the end of season.

But according to Tuttosport via ilBianconero, the Old Lady’s directors still don’t consider the Swede to be an untouchable player.

This stance could open the door for Fabio Paratici to reunite with his former pupil at Tottenham Hotspur.

The former Juventus sporting director is keen on the 21-year-old, but an exchange deal appears to be impossible to materialize at this point.

Thus, the report claims that the Spurs would be happy to offer cash for the Italians, who would then reinvest it in order to bolster their squad,

The source also mentions another route that leads Kulusevski towards Sevilla. However, it appears that the Andalusians’ interest cooled down recently.

Juve FC say

The young winger is probably one of the biggest dilemmas facing the Juventus management at the moment.

On one hand, we’re talking about an extremely talented youngster who can take the world by storm. But then again, his inconsistent performances saw him left on the bench in favor of other players.

With Chiesa injured, perhaps it’s now Kulusevski’s time to shine in his natural position.

Giving him an ultimatum to deliver until the end of the season might be the wisest decision – even if we’ll risk losing some of the player’s transfer value.