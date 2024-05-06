Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has reportedly been offered to Juventus and other Serie A clubs.

The 28-year-old was a stalwart for the North Londoners over the past few years, but has lost his starting berth since the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as manager last summer.

Nowadays, Yves Bissouma, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur are all ahead of the Dane in the pecking order.

The former Southampton man emerged as a transfer target for the Bianconeri in January, but a move never materialized, with the player ending up staying at Postecoglou’s court.

Nevertheless, a summer exit could be a more plausible option.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Hojbjerg’s agent has offered the midfielder to Juventus, Milan and Napoli.

The Denmark international’s contract with the Spurs will expire in June 2025. Therefore, he could be available at a cut price this summer, as his employers would run the risk of losing him for free a year later.

Pierre-Emile #Højbjerg would like to leave #Tottenham in the summer #transfers window. His contract expires in 2025 and his new agent has offered him to #ACMilan, #Napoli and #Juventus. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 5, 2024

Nevertheless, the three Italian clubs mentioned by Schira are likely to undergo managerial changes at the end of the season. Therefore, their business could well depend on the identity of their new coaches.

This season, Hojbjerg has made 36 appearances across all competitions, mostly coming off the bench. He has yet to make a direct goal contribution,