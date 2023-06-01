Tottenham wants a discount to keep Dejan Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur is interested in securing the permanent signing of Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus, but it seems that the Italian club may need to lower their asking price in order to facilitate the deal.

Kulusevski joined Tottenham on an 18-month loan deal last season, with the understanding that the move would become permanent if Spurs qualified for the Champions League. However, as they did not secure a European spot in the previous English season, they now have the option to return the player to Turin.

Despite not meeting the Champions League qualification criteria, Tottenham has developed a strong affinity for Kulusevski and desires to retain him in their squad for the long term. However, for this to happen, Juventus must be willing to cooperate.

According to reports from Football Italia, Tottenham is seeking a reduction in the previously agreed fee of 35 million euros before finalising the permanent transfer. The London club hopes that Juventus, who may be looking to offload the Swedish midfielder, will be open to negotiating a lower fee to facilitate his permanent move to London.

Juve FC Says

Keeping Kulusevski is out of the question for us and the attacker deserves to be at a permanent home.

Because he does not fit into Max Allegri’s system, we must offload him and Spurs are giving us a chance to achieve this.

If we do not let him join them for less money, we might not find another suitor that will want to add him to their squad for a better fee.