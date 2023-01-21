Tottenham wants to know if FIGC ban affects Paratici’s work with them

Fabio Paratici is one of the ex-Juventus officials who have been banned from football activities in Italy by the FIGC for 30 months for his role in the club’s capital gains case.

Paratici was at Juve for a decade and spent most of it as a key decision-maker at the Allianz Stadium.

He is accused of being one of the main masterminds of Juve’s usage of capital gains and the FIGC has banned him from football in the country for at least two years.

However, the administrator now works at Tottenham and the English club is worried about the ban.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Premier League side now wants to know if it affects his role in London as they enter an important period in the season.

FIGC have already requested that FIFA and UEFA honour the ban and if that happens, Paratici must leave his role at Spurs.

Juve FC Says

Sadly, the men who helped Juve to dominate the Italian game in the last decade have suffered this ban, but the club insists it has done nothing wrong and will appeal.

Hopefully, all the bans and point deduction will be reversed soon enough.