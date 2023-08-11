Juventus has struggled to seal an agreement to sign Romelu Lukaku in the last few weeks, despite making the Belgian their number-one transfer target.

They have tried many avenues to seal an agreement with Spurs, including offering a swap deal that will take Dusan Vlahovic the other way.

However, the talks have stalled after Chelsea decided against adding Vlahovic to their group.

The Bianconeri could now face competition from Tottenham after they agreed to sell Harry Kane to Bayern Munich.

The Germans are expected to complete the transfer in the next few hours and Spurs would need a high-profile striker to replace him.

Il Bianconero reveals they might turn to Lukaku, who is stuck in London after Inter Milan pulled out of the running for him.

Because Spurs will not play in Europe, it is hard to see them convince Lukaku, but the Belgian might accept their offer instead of staying at Chelsea, where he has not been given a squad number.

Juve FC Says

Lukaku has done his best to wait for us so we can add him to our squad, which is the best he can do to keep the agreement we made with him.

However, the Belgian may not wait forever, so we have to find a solution to sign him as soon as possible and make life easier for everyone involved.