Tottenham is actively pursuing their interest in Samuel Iling-Junior, and the Lilywhites are ready to challenge Juventus’ stance in January.

Iling-Junior has encountered difficulties securing regular playing time with Juventus this season, heightening the likelihood that the club may consider selling him.

Tottenham believes he deserves a better opportunity and aims to bring him back to England, where he previously played for the Chelsea youth team.

Despite Juventus being open to selling him, they are seeking a fee upwards of 20 million euros to part ways with the attacker.

However, a report on Calciomercato indicates that Tottenham is prepared to test Juventus with a 12 million euro offer. Although this amount falls short of Juve’s valuation, Spurs are optimistic about reaching an agreement for a lower sum than Juventus initially seeks.

Juve FC Says

Iling-Junior has not been playing enough this term, which has been surprising and he probably needs to leave the club on loan in January.

However, if Spurs can offer up to 15 million euros for his signature, we should sell him before his contract nears its expiry date.

He needs game time, and the more time he spends without playing, the less valuable he will be on the transfer market.