Tottenham’s offer for Damsgaard is rejected as Juventus is told how much he would cost

Tottenham is serious about their bid to beat Juventus to the signature of Mikkel Damsgaard this summer.

The Lilywhites now have Fabio Paratici on their payroll and, understandably, both clubs could target the same players as he worked at Juventus until last season.

Juve has been monitoring Damsgaard since the previous campaign as he performed well for Sampdoria.

His profile improved in Europe following his performance for Denmark as they reached the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Juve is still interested in him, but more clubs are paying attention to his signature now.

La Repubblica via Tuttomercatoweb says Spurs are so keen on him that they have already made Sampdoria an offer.

However, in a boost to Juve’s chances of still winning the race for his signature, the offer has been rejected.

The Englishmen wanted to sign him for €20m, which is more than double the €6.7 million that Sampdoria paid to sign him a year ago.

However, they turned it down and said they wanted €40m, nothing less.

Juventus has struggled to complete huge transfers recently, but this development would give them hope that they still have time to find the cash to eventually sign him.