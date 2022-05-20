Francesco Totti has begun a charm offensive to help AS Roma sign Paulo Dybala on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The attacker is up for grabs after Juventus decided against giving him a new deal.

He remains one of the finest attackers in Serie A, and several clubs will jump at the chance of signing him.

Inter Milan has been linked with a move for the former Palermo man, but it seems they have serious competition from Roma.

Jose Mourinho is reportedly an admirer of the Argentinian, and the Portuguese manager wants the Giallorossi to add him to their squad.

Totti is now looking to help them make the transfer happen. Speaking about it recently, he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“We’ll see if we can bring Dybala to Rome, on Monday I will meet him and I hope to convince him . We are in Milan for the Eto’o match, we will play together and I will give him some advice, I will try to put something in his head, we hope to succeed. Rome is of the same idea as me.”

Roma wants to win the Serie A among other trophies with Jose Mourinho, and they are prepared to back him.

They will push to get Dybala, but their lack of Champions League football will make it hard for them to achieve that aim.

Some European clubs will offer him more money and a better chance of winning trophies, which should make them more attractive to the forward.