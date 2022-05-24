Paulo Dybala remains one of the coveted free agents available on the market this summer.

The Argentinian is leaving Juventus after seven years following a failure to find an agreement over a new deal with the club.

He remains one of the most talented players in the world, and at 28, he has a lot of football left in him.

Dybala can join any club he likes, and he might favour remaining in Serie A.

Inter Milan has been tipped to add him to their squad, but it seems they are not the only club that will try to get the Argentinian.

AS Roma manager, Jose Mourinho is a fan of the former Palermo man and the club’s legend, Francesco Totti, is trying his best to help them sign him.

In his latest comments about Dybala, he said, as quoted by Football Italia: “I could give Dybala some advice. If it was up to me, I’d give him the Number 10 jersey at Roma, but we’ll have to see if he takes it.”

Juve FC Says

Dybala is a top player, and he can be the main man at any club that he joins next.

One way to prove that he is an important part of your project is to hand him the number 10 shirt.

Roma will not be the only club willing to offer him that shirt number to join them when the transfer window reopens, and it would be interesting to see who will eventually win the race for his signature.