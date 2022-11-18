Totti warns Juventus will not give up on the Serie A title

Juventus started this season in poor form and it seemed they will end it as badly as the previous one.

However, the Bianconeri were in top shape before the World Cup break and won six consecutive games.

They are now the team everyone is worried about and Napoli, who sits at the top of the league table, is also feeling the heat.

There are so many more matches to go and the Partenopei will be keen to keep winning and maintain the distance between them and Juve.

Former AS Roma star, Francesco Totti, however, believes Juve will keep chasing the top spot on the league table.

He said via Calciomercato:

“The Italian championship is always beautiful. There is a team that is going beyond expectations and is doing great things, namely Napoli. If it continues like this, the chances of recovery for the other teams would be minimal. But Milan, Inter and Juventus never give up, until the end it will be a beautiful and hard-fought championship.”

Juve FC Says

Max Allegri is one of the best managers in the world and he won five consecutive league titles during his first spell as Juventus’ manager.

Everyone knows what he can do and they will feel his team has hit top form at the right time.

However, we just need to stay focused on the remaining games of the season to ensure we end the campaign well.