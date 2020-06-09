Tousart out of Juventus game

Lucas Tousart looks set to return to Hertha Berlin on 1 July, meaning he will be out of Lyon’s Champions League tie against Juventus.

The midfielder scored the only goal in the Bianconeri’s 1-0 defeat in France but looks certain to miss the second-leg, expected to be played in August.

The 23-year-old is on loan at Lyon from Hertha Berlin until June 30, but the German club have announced they will not be extending his loan.

It will rule out Tousart from the fixture in Turin as he is expected to be training with Hertha again from July.