“Towards retirement home” – French media mocks Juventus ahead of PSG clash

Once upon a time in Europe, Juventus was one of the most fearsome clubs in the continent. During that era, being pit against the Italian giants was a dreadful fate – Just ask Gary Neville.

Unfortunately for the Bianconeri, times have vastly changed, as Max Allegri’s men are simply hoping to avoid an embarrassing defeat at the hands of Paris Saint Germain this evening.

Juventus have started their domestic campaign on a shaky note, putting together a string of uninspiring displays. Now they’re set to kickstart their Champions League run in away fixture against the mighty Paris Saint Germain.

Despite the French’s less decorated history, they seem to be the heavy favorites thanks to their star-studded lineup.

According to ilBianconero, a section of the French media took the opportunity to take a swipe or two towards Juventus, depicting the club in a mocking manner.

“For once, it will not be necessary to be respectful of an ‘Old Lady’. The general idea would also be to help her on her way toward retirement home, where Juventus seems to be heading for the last two years,” reads L‘Équipe.

The media outlet also mentioned how the likes of Filippo Inzaghi, Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo (players who inflicted misery on the French in the past) are no longer present at Juventus.

Let’s just hope that these uncreative cliché remarks light a fire within our players and prompt a positive reaction.