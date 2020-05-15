Training unlikely to resume on Monday

Team training looks unlikely to resume in Italy on Monday as disputes continue over the medical protocol.

The agreement reached with the FIGC has been widely condemned by clubs and the players union, calling it impractical and impossible.

The current protocol holds that entire squads would need to go into quarantine for 15 days if one player or member of staff tests positive for COVID-19.

Should one player test positive within a team, their season would effectively end, given the two-week quarantine.

Corriere della Sera report that Roma, Napoli, Inter and Milan have made their feelings known and will not resume group training on Monday, due to the logistics involved.

The FIGC and Lega Serie A are meeting today to try to find a shared protocol with the government, however failure to do so would mean group training would not return on Monday 18 May.