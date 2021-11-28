Transfer boost for Juventus as Spanish club no longer prioritises a move for their target

Paul Pogba is a wanted man with reports linking him with a move to clubs like Juventus, PSG and Real Madrid.

The World Cup-winning midfielder will be out of a contract at the end of this season.

Madrid has provided serious competition to Juve in the race for his signature, and the Spaniards could have landed him for a fee in the January transfer window.

However, Marca, as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, claims the Spaniards will no longer fast-track his transfer for January and will wait until the summer to sign him for free.

This means Juventus would have an equal chance to make him an offer he can’t refuse.

Juve FC Says

The Bianconeri remains convinced that Pogba’s return would help the club become better.

To be fair, the current Juve midfield is simply too poor to save this season, and it would be best for Pogba to move to Turin in mid-season.

However, signing him in January would be too expensive, and he might want to become a free agent so that he can get a good deal when he moves to another club.

Pogba was much younger when he was at Juve between 2012 and 2016. He is older now, and that would affect his performance for Juve, positively or negatively.

It would be interesting to see which club he will play for next season.