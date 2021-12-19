Transfer expert insists no Italian club can afford Juventus target

Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio has cast doubts over Juventus’ chances of winning the race for Dusan Vlahovic after claiming even the Bianconeri cannot sign the Serbian striker among Serie A clubs.

Vlahovic has interest from all over Europe, Fiorentina and his entourage are expected to use that to their advantage.

Any potential suitor would not just deal with paying a huge transfer fee, they would also get to pay a lot of money in commissions to intermediaries.

This would likely be too much for clubs in Italy, including Juve who have recently only signed players on loan-to-buy agreements.

He said as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Fiorentina is talking above all with Arsenal, but the player is not interested in this solution. The operation, however, is very complicated for Juventus. In addition to the high price of the player, there would also be the commissions requested by the agent. No Italian club, not even the Bianconeri can afford these figures.”

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic would be a hot property whenever he finally leaves La Viola.

The next summer would be huge for Juve, who still has to pay Fiorentina for the permanent transfer of Federico Chiesa.

The Florence club doesn’t like to sell players to Juventus, so if the Bianconeri insists on signing him, they should be prepared to pay the demanded fees.