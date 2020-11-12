Transfer expert thinks it is better for Bernardeschi to leave Juventus

Transfer expert and director of Transfer Market Web, Niccolò Ceccarini claims that Federico Bernardeschi has to consider leaving Juventus as he continues to struggle to play for them under Andrea Pirlo.

The former Fiorentina man has been a key part of the Juventus team that has won several league titles since he has been at the club.

A change of management usually brings uncertainty for some players in the team even if they had been starters under the previous manager.

One player that has suffered from the change of management at Juventus this season is Bernardeschi.

The midfielder had been a regular under the previous managers, but it seems that Andrea Pirlo is struggling to find space for him in his team.

He started and scored for Italy against Estonia last night, but he will still struggle to enter the starting XI when the players return to Turin.

Ceccarini told Radio Bianconerain that the midfielder will have to decide what’s best for him including if it means leaving the club.

He said as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Bernardeschi? I believe that at this point he has to decide what he wants to do in his career, he is going through a difficult moment and could question himself even away from Juventus. He has won a lot, but today he has to try to restart. We have to understand where it could go, but in my opinion a departure cannot be ruled out. If a player comes out then maybe another one could join in January.”