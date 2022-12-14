Juventus has identified Empoli man Fabiano Parisi as a player they want to add to their squad in January, but a move for him might not happen.

The Bianconeri believe he is the right player to become their left-back in the long term as they seek to replace Alex Sandro in Turin.

They are not the only club interested in Parisi, but competition from other sides is not the reason they might struggle to add him to their squad.

A report on Football Italia reveals the Blues want 15m euros to sell him, a fee that could eventually scupper a move for him if they insist on collecting the full amount.

Juventus does not want to spend that much for a left-back who is still developing and unproven at a top club.

Juve FC Says

Considering that many clubs are interested in a move for him, Parisi’s asking price will certainly increase and Empoli will want the most money they can get from his sale.

If we are unwilling to pay, another club could pay, but the key thing is that we must be sure he will be a key player for us before splashing the cash.

If that is not the case, we can turn our attention to other players on our wishlist.